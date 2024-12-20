We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Dominion Energy (D) This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dominion Energy is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 105 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for D's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, D has gained about 12.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 9.2% on average. This means that Dominion Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Entergy (ETR - Free Report) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.2%.
The consensus estimate for Entergy's current year EPS has increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Dominion Energy belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.4% this year, meaning that D is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Entergy is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Dominion Energy and Entergy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.