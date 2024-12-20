Ansys & Sony Semiconductor Team Up to Boost Perception Testing in AVs

ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS Quick Quote ANSS - Free Report) has joined forces with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to elevate the validation of perception systems for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AVs). This collaboration leverages Ansys AVxcelerate Sensors to simulate real-world lighting and weather conditions, such as rain, fog and snow, ensuring a high-fidelity evaluation of camera sensors and improving accuracy, safety and performance in AV systems.
By integrating Sony's HDR sensor models into Ansys' virtual environment, the platform reproduces pixel characteristics, signal processing and system functions with predictive precision. This approach enables robust scenario-based testing, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers to simulate thousands of driving hours, reducing reliance on extensive on-road testing and lowering development costs.
The AVxcelerate Sensors platform is well-suited to electronic control units and Software-on-Chip systems, streamlining safety compliance and accelerating development timelines. Its compatibility with diverse simulation toolchains and cloud-enabled scalability makes it a versatile solution for AV development.
The AVxcelerate platform is compatible with many customer-specific simulation toolchains, including open-source or other commercial simulators. It is highly scalable and cloud-enabled for improved computational power and broad accessibility.
Sony highlighted how the partnership enables OEMs to validate recognition algorithms and vehicle control software with confidence. Ansys underscored that AVxcelerate Sensors transforms AV design by replicating real-world decision-making in a virtual setting, making autonomous vehicles safer and more reliable. This innovative collaboration is set to redefine how the automotive industry tests and validates advanced perception systems.
Collaborations Act as Key Growth Driver for ANSS
Ansys is leading in the high-end design simulation software market and is widely utilized by major manufacturing companies. By enabling virtual prototyping instead of physical prototypes, Ansys helps these companies significantly reduce costs. Its comprehensive product portfolio and cross-domain capabilities are expected to drive customer growth.
Moreover, the company’s strong collaborations with advanced technology providers, hardware manufacturers, specialized application developers and CAD, ECAD and PLM vendors are key growth drivers. The company’s partnership with CAD vendors – Autodesk, PTC and Siemens – enables data transfer among the CAD systems and the company’s products. Its partnership with BMW Group focuses on developing safe, robust ADAS and autonomous driving systems. Recent efforts with NVIDIA aim to advance 6G infrastructure, digital twins, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven simulations and enhanced graphics. These strategic alliances strengthen Ansys’ market position and support revenue growth.
Also, Ansys recently announced that its cutting-edge digital engineering technologies are leveraged by a digital infrastructure solutions provider –
Vertiv – for designing next-generation data center cooling systems. This collaboration aims to reduce development time, enhance customization, minimize costs and deliver innovative solutions that align with the needs of AI-powered applications.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Ansys reported total deferred revenues and backlog of $1,463.8 million, marking a 21.4% year-over-year increase. Additionally, the transition of customers from perpetual licenses to subscription-based leases is anticipated to accelerate adoption.
In the last reported quarter, ANSS’ revenues climbed 31.2% year over year to $601.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Robust multi-year lease growth drove the top-line expansion. In the third quarter, Ansys secured a lucrative $88 million deal within the high-tech industry across the Americas. This achievement significantly contributed to the growth of its multi-year lease agreements, reinforcing its strong market footprint.
ANSS’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Ansys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 10.3% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 18.3%.
