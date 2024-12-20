We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Carnival (CCL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) reported $5.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.94 billion, representing a surprise of +0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +75.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Carnival here>>>
- ALBDs (Available lower berth days): 23.9 million compared to the 23.94 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Occupancy percentage: 103% versus 102.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Passenger cruise days (PCDs): 24.6 million versus 24.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding EUA): $618 compared to the $590.42 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net yields (per ALBD): $190.53 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.52.
- Fuel consumption in metric tons: 700 Kmt versus 699.83 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
- Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs: 30.4 Kmt compared to the 29.19 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.85 billion compared to the $3.87 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Onboard and other: $2.08 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
- Revenues- Tour and Other: $33 million compared to the $33.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34% year over year.
Shares of Carnival have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.