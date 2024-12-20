Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carnival (CCL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Carnival (CCL - Free Report) reported $5.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.94 billion, representing a surprise of +0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +75.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ALBDs (Available lower berth days): 23.9 million compared to the 23.94 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Occupancy percentage: 103% versus 102.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Passenger cruise days (PCDs): 24.6 million versus 24.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding EUA): $618 compared to the $590.42 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net yields (per ALBD): $190.53 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.52.
  • Fuel consumption in metric tons: 700 Kmt versus 699.83 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs: 30.4 Kmt compared to the 29.19 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.85 billion compared to the $3.87 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Onboard and other: $2.08 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Revenues- Tour and Other: $33 million compared to the $33.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carnival here>>>

Shares of Carnival have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

