Is Semtech Stock Still Worth Buying After Its 190% YTD Rally?

Semtech Corporation ( SMTC Quick Quote SMTC - Free Report) has delivered a stellar performance in 2024, with its stock skyrocketing 190% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader market and industry peers. The Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry has declined 8.3% YTD. Semtech has outperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500’s return of 30.4% and 24%, respectively.
SMTC has also outperformed its industry peers, including
Analog Devices ( ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) , ON Semiconductors ( ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors ( NXPI Quick Quote NXPI - Free Report) . This rally highlights investor confidence in Semtech, driven by its strong financials, expanding market presence and solid growth prospects across industrial, infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. SMTC Price Performance Chart Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Data Center Strength Driving Semtech’s Growth
A key factor in Semtech’s success has been its robust performance in the data center segment. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported a staggering 78% year-over-year growth in data center revenues. Innovations like the CopperEdge and Tri-Edge product lines are fueling this demand by providing cutting-edge solutions for high-performance connectivity.
Looking ahead, Semtech's new Catlina dual-rack NVL36 offering with CopperEdge-enabled ACCs targets cloud service providers to optimize artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data center infrastructure. This product has already attracted significant interest, with the company anticipating adoption by multiple cloud providers, further solidifying its position in this high-growth market.
Semtech’s Expanding IoT Momentum
Semtech’s IoT revenues also showcased resilience, growing 11% sequentially in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company benefits from the increasing adoption of its LoRa technology and LoRaWAN standards, which enable efficient, long-range, low-power wireless connectivity for a range of industrial applications.
During the last earnings call, management highlighted strong bookings and backlog for IoT solutions, reinforcing its momentum across end markets, such as smart cities, agriculture and logistics. This segment remains a critical growth driver as IoT adoption accelerates globally.
Strategic Innovation Fuels Semtech’s Future Prospects
Semtech's commitment to innovation is evident in its continued investment in advanced design solutions and next-generation technologies. These strategic initiatives position the company to capitalize on emerging trends, such as AI, cloud computing and smart infrastructure.
Moreover, the company’s solid pipeline of products and strategic focus on high-demand markets like AI and IoT ensure a sustainable growth trajectory. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 and 2026 reflects this optimism, predicting consistent top- and bottom-line expansion.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In third-quarter fiscal 2025, Semtech demonstrated financial discipline by significantly reducing its leverage. The company has been actively paying down debt, strengthening its balance sheet and improving its financial flexibility. This fiscal prudence enhances investor confidence, particularly in an environment where market volatility can weigh heavily on highly leveraged companies.
Technical Indicator Signals Further Uptrend for SMTC Stock
Adding to investors’ confidence, Semtech’s shares have climbed above their 50-day moving average, a technical indicator often seen as a bullish signal. This movement suggests a potential continuation of the upward trend.
50-Day Moving Average Indicates Further Momentum Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion: Buy SMTC Stock for Now
Semtech's exceptional year-to-date rally is underpinned by strong fundamentals, innovative products and growth across key segments like data centers and IoT. The company's robust pipeline, strategic focus on high-growth markets and improved financial health make it a compelling investment.
With Semtech positioned to capitalize on AI-driven infrastructure needs and expanding IoT applications, the stock is poised for sustained growth in 2025 and beyond. Investors seeking exposure to a dynamic semiconductor company should consider adding SMTC to their portfolios. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reinforcing its investment appeal.
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
