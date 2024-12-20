We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ALL vs. KNSL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Property and Casualty sector might want to consider either Allstate (ALL - Free Report) or Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, Allstate is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ALL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
ALL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.67, while KNSL has a forward P/E of 29.96. We also note that ALL has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KNSL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.
Another notable valuation metric for ALL is its P/B ratio of 2.67. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, KNSL has a P/B of 7.59.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ALL's Value grade of B and KNSL's Value grade of D.
ALL has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than KNSL, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ALL is the superior option right now.