FHI or BLK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Financial - Investment Management stocks are likely familiar with Federated Hermes (FHI - Free Report) and BlackRock Finance (BLK - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Federated Hermes has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while BlackRock Finance has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that FHI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
FHI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.96, while BLK has a forward P/E of 23.54. We also note that FHI has a PEG ratio of 1.40. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83.
Another notable valuation metric for FHI is its P/B ratio of 3.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BLK has a P/B of 3.74.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FHI's Value grade of A and BLK's Value grade of D.
FHI sticks out from BLK in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that FHI is the better option right now.