USFD vs. CELH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Food - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either US Foods (USFD - Free Report) or Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, US Foods is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that USFD is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
USFD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.44, while CELH has a forward P/E of 41.08. We also note that USFD has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.93.
Another notable valuation metric for USFD is its P/B ratio of 3.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CELH has a P/B of 15.50.
These metrics, and several others, help USFD earn a Value grade of A, while CELH has been given a Value grade of D.
USFD sticks out from CELH in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that USFD is the better option right now.