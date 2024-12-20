Rubrik ( RBRK Quick Quote RBRK - Free Report) shares have surged 100.7% in the past 3 months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 6.3%. It has surpassed the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 6.4% rise, whereas its peers Innovid ( CTV Quick Quote CTV - Free Report) and GitLab ( GTLB Quick Quote GTLB - Free Report) gained 74.1% and 4.7%, respectively, over the same time frame. RBRK stock’s strong price performance is attributed to its expanding partnerships, which aim to bolster data security capabilities and deliver robust solutions against cyber threats. The number of customers with a Subscription ARR of $100,000 or more grew 32% year over year, reaching 2,085 customers. This indicates that Rubrik is successfully attracting larger customers. RBRK Thrives on Strong Portfolio & Partner Base
RBRK Surges 101% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Invest in the Stock?
Rubrik (RBRK - Free Report) shares have surged 100.7% in the past 3 months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 6.3%.
It has surpassed the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 6.4% rise, whereas its peers Innovid (CTV - Free Report) and GitLab (GTLB - Free Report) gained 74.1% and 4.7%, respectively, over the same time frame.
RBRK stock’s strong price performance is attributed to its expanding partnerships, which aim to bolster data security capabilities and deliver robust solutions against cyber threats.
The number of customers with a Subscription ARR of $100,000 or more grew 32% year over year, reaching 2,085 customers. This indicates that Rubrik is successfully attracting larger customers.
RBRK Thrives on Strong Portfolio & Partner Base
Rubrik has collaborated with Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) to provide comprehensive cyber resilience solutions. This collaboration integrates the capabilities of Rubrik Security Cloud with Pure Storage's FlashArray and FlashBlade, providing a secure and robust approach to data protection for both short and long-term storage requirements.
RBRK introduced Data Security Posture Management (“DSPM”) for Microsoft 365 Copilot, enhancing visibility and control over sensitive data while reducing exposure risks. As the only vendor offering DSPM and cyber recovery in one platform, Rubrik delivers comprehensive cyber resilience before, during and after attacks.
Rubrik integrated with Okta's Identity Threat Protection, enabling organizations to better identify user risks related to sensitive data access and defend against identity attacks. In the third quarter of 2024, RBRK became the first data security platform to achieve this integration, strengthening its leadership in data security.
In August 2024, Rubrik partnered with Mandiant (part of Google Cloud) to integrate Mandiant's threat intelligence directly into the Rubrik Security Cloud. This collaboration aims to expedite customer threat detection and cyber recovery by combining data security with incident response expertise.
Rubrik formed partnerships with CrowdStrike and Kyndryl to strengthen data security and enhance overall protection for customers.
RBRK Offers Positive Guidance
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, RBRK expects revenues between $231.5 million and $233.5 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to range from a loss of 41 cents to 37 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $232.88 million. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 39 cents per share, narrowing from a loss of 41 cents projected 30 days ago.
For 2025, Rubrik anticipates revenues of $860-$862 million, implying 37% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $861.24 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 37.16%.
The consensus mark for 2025 loss is pegged at $1.83 per share, which has risen by 25 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a year-over-year surge of 68.66%.
What Should Investors Do About RBRK Stock?
Rubrik continues to demonstrate strong growth, driven by record subscription ARR, partnerships and innovation in cyber resilience solutions. However, the company faces intense competition from established players in the data protection market, which poses challenges.
Rubrik currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We suggest investors wait for better entry points in the stock.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.