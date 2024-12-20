Carnival Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Carnival Corporation & plc ( CCL Quick Quote CCL - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily backed by sustained demand strength and increased booking volumes. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Carnival continues to enhance shareholder value through improved operational efficiency across its fleet. The company has reached over 80% of its 2026 SEA Change EBITDA and adjusted ROIC targets, demonstrating significant progress toward its long-term goals.
Looking ahead, CCL is focused on maintaining its growth trajectory by implementing an enhanced destination strategy designed to offer exclusive and unique experiences for guests. In 2025, Carnival anticipates yield growth to far exceed historical trends and outpace unit cost increases, driven by the operational improvements achieved in 2024. With a committed team and strong momentum, the company is well-positioned for another successful year, building on its legacy of delivering exceptional experiences to more than 13.5 million guests annually. CCL’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues
In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 14 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. In the year-ago quarter, CCL posted an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share.
Revenues in the quarter totaled $5.94 billion, beating the consensus mark of $5.93 billion. In the prior-year quarter, CCL registered revenues of $5.4 billion.
In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, passenger ticket revenues amounted to $3.85 billion, up from $3.5 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for passenger ticket revenues was $3.8 billion. Onboard and other revenues increased to $2.1 billion from $1.9 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for Onboard and other revenues was pegged at $1.9 billion. CCL’s Q4 Financials
During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company’s GAAP net income came in at $303 million against a loss of $48 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income in the quarter amounted to $186 million against a loss of $90 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.22 billion compared with $946 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
CCL’s Balance Sheet
As of Nov. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.2 billion compared with $2.4 billion. Carnival ended the quarter with liquidity of $4.2 billion. Total debt (current and long-term) as of Nov. 30, 2024, was $27.5 billion compared with $30.6 billion as of Nov. 30, 2023.
Bookings Update
During the quarter, the company reported strong booking momentum for 2025, with volumes remaining robust at higher prices compared to the prior year. With nearly two-thirds of 2025 already booked, management anticipates another year of strong yield improvement, surpassing historical growth rates and building on two consecutive years of mid-to-high single-digit per diem growth. These results validate the effectiveness of the company’s demand-generation strategies and optimized portfolio.
For the full-year 2025, the cumulative advanced booked position has reached an all-time high in both price (in constant currency) and occupancy. Price and occupancy are higher than 2024 levels across all four quarters, reflecting a strong trajectory heading into the year. Bookings for 2026 have also started strong, with record volumes.
Total customer deposits as of Nov. 30 were $6.8 billion compared with $6.4 billion reported in the prior year quarter. CCL’s 2024 Highlights
Total revenues in fiscal 2024 came in at $25 billion compared with $21.6 billion reported in fiscal 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2024 came in at $6.1 billion compared with $4.2 billion reported in fiscal 2023.
In fiscal 2024, adjusted EPS came in at $1.42 compared with the breakeven reported in the previous year.
CCL’s 2025 Outlook
For first-quarter fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.04 billion. It expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted net income to be nearly $1 million. The company expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS to remain breakeven.
For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $6.6 billion. Adjusted net income during the year is anticipated to be nearly $2.3 billion. In fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $1.70. CCL’s Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Carnival carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. ( CNK Quick Quote CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here. CNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 121.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH Quick Quote NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has gained 27.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 91.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
Carnival Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily backed by sustained demand strength and increased booking volumes.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Carnival continues to enhance shareholder value through improved operational efficiency across its fleet. The company has reached over 80% of its 2026 SEA Change EBITDA and adjusted ROIC targets, demonstrating significant progress toward its long-term goals.
Looking ahead, CCL is focused on maintaining its growth trajectory by implementing an enhanced destination strategy designed to offer exclusive and unique experiences for guests.
In 2025, Carnival anticipates yield growth to far exceed historical trends and outpace unit cost increases, driven by the operational improvements achieved in 2024. With a committed team and strong momentum, the company is well-positioned for another successful year, building on its legacy of delivering exceptional experiences to more than 13.5 million guests annually.
CCL’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues
In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 14 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. In the year-ago quarter, CCL posted an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share.
Carnival Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Carnival Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote
Revenues in the quarter totaled $5.94 billion, beating the consensus mark of $5.93 billion. In the prior-year quarter, CCL registered revenues of $5.4 billion.
In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, passenger ticket revenues amounted to $3.85 billion, up from $3.5 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for passenger ticket revenues was $3.8 billion.
Onboard and other revenues increased to $2.1 billion from $1.9 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for Onboard and other revenues was pegged at $1.9 billion.
CCL’s Q4 Financials
During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company’s GAAP net income came in at $303 million against a loss of $48 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income in the quarter amounted to $186 million against a loss of $90 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.22 billion compared with $946 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
CCL’s Balance Sheet
As of Nov. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.2 billion compared with $2.4 billion. Carnival ended the quarter with liquidity of $4.2 billion. Total debt (current and long-term) as of Nov. 30, 2024, was $27.5 billion compared with $30.6 billion as of Nov. 30, 2023.
Bookings Update
During the quarter, the company reported strong booking momentum for 2025, with volumes remaining robust at higher prices compared to the prior year. With nearly two-thirds of 2025 already booked, management anticipates another year of strong yield improvement, surpassing historical growth rates and building on two consecutive years of mid-to-high single-digit per diem growth. These results validate the effectiveness of the company’s demand-generation strategies and optimized portfolio.
For the full-year 2025, the cumulative advanced booked position has reached an all-time high in both price (in constant currency) and occupancy. Price and occupancy are higher than 2024 levels across all four quarters, reflecting a strong trajectory heading into the year. Bookings for 2026 have also started strong, with record volumes.
Total customer deposits as of Nov. 30 were $6.8 billion compared with $6.4 billion reported in the prior year quarter.
CCL’s 2024 Highlights
Total revenues in fiscal 2024 came in at $25 billion compared with $21.6 billion reported in fiscal 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2024 came in at $6.1 billion compared with $4.2 billion reported in fiscal 2023.
In fiscal 2024, adjusted EPS came in at $1.42 compared with the breakeven reported in the previous year.
CCL’s 2025 Outlook
For first-quarter fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.04 billion. It expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted net income to be nearly $1 million. The company expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS to remain breakeven.
For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $6.6 billion. Adjusted net income during the year is anticipated to be nearly $2.3 billion. In fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $1.70.
CCL’s Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Carnival carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 121.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has gained 27.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 91.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.