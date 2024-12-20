MNST Stock at 27.6X P/E: Growth Opportunity or Warning Sign?

Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST Quick Quote MNST - Free Report) , a leading player in the energy drink market, finds itself at a crossroads as its stock struggles under mounting pressures. While the company's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.60 highlights the premium investors have historically placed on its growth potential, this valuation appears stretched compared to broader market benchmarks. TAP Stock Looks Overvalued
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The current P/E for the S&P 500 stands at 22.00x, while the
Beverages - Soft drinks industry average is far lower at 19.26x. Such a stark disparity raises questions about whether Monster Beverage can sustain lofty expectations. The company’s Value Score of D amplifies these concerns. Monster Beverage has underperformed recently, with shares declining 5.7% in the past month. The stock has underperformed the 2.8% decline in its industry, the broader Consumer Staples sector's 3% dip, and the S&P 500’s 0.7% fall in the same period. MNST is also trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating weakness in the stock's momentum. MNST Stock Past Month Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Current Pressures on MNST Stock
Monster Beverage is facing headwinds due to several challenges that are impacting its financial performance and growth prospects. The company has experienced slower growth in the energy drink category in the U.S. convenience channel, influenced by a tighter consumer spending environment among some income groups and weaker overall demand. Adverse foreign currency exchange rates continued to act as deterrents.
Monster Beverage has been witnessing higher costs for a while now. In third-quarter 2024, the company’s operating expenses rose 9.9% year over year, driven by higher costs related to sponsorships, endorsements, payroll and intellectual property claims. The inclusion of a $16.7 million provision and $1.2 million in legal expenses contributed to the rising costs.
Further, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, jumped 150 bps year over year to 12.8%. These expenses may continue to weigh on the company’s overall profitability. Its earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year during the last reported quarter.
Can Growth Initiatives Turn the Tide for MNST?
Monster Beverage continues to leverage its extensive portfolio of energy drink brands, a key driver of its performance. The company’s diverse offerings cater to a wide range of consumer preferences, helping to sustain growth in the energy drinks category.
Monster Beverage's product lineup includes popular brands such as Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab and Monster Energy Nitro, alongside specialized options like Java Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster and Monster Hydro Energy Water. Innovations such as Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster Super Fuel and Monster Dragon Tea have also contributed to its appeal.
Monster Beverage is witnessing robust margin trends driven by the easing of the supply-chain headwinds and lower freight costs. The company continues to benefit from its pricing actions across various regions to negate the impacts of rising commodity costs and inflation. The gross margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) year over year to 53.2%, due to pricing actions, lower freight-in costs and Bang Inventory Step-Up, somewhat offset by higher promotional allowances for the Bang Energy and Alcohol Brands Inventory Reserves.
Final Thoughts on MNST Stock
Given Monster Beverage's elevated valuation and the challenges it faces, a cautious approach is warranted for potential investors. The company’s robust strategies and long-term growth potential are encouraging. While potential investors could wait for a better time to enter, existing investors may stay invested in MNST stock. MNST currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Three Stocks Looking Good
We highlighted some better-ranked stocks from the broader Consumer Staples space, namely
Ingredion ( INGR Quick Quote INGR - Free Report) , Freshpet, Inc. ( FRPT Quick Quote FRPT - Free Report) and Vita Coco Company ( COCO Quick Quote COCO - Free Report) . Ingredion is a solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). INGR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 12.4% from the year-ago reported numbers. Freshpet, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). FRPT delivered an earnings surprise of 144.5% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current fiscal year’s sales and earnings implies growth of 27.3% and 228.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported number. Vita Coco develops, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. COCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 3.5% and 29.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.
Image: Bigstock
