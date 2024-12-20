Spotify Stock Soars Over 100% in 2024: Is More Upside Ahead?

Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT Quick Quote SPOT - Free Report) stock has surged 142% this year, significantly outpacing the technology services industry’s 50% growth and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 25% return. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s evaluate SPOT’s position to determine if its current levels offer an attractive opportunity for investors.
SPOT Stock Surges Amid Revenue Rebound Price Hikes
Spotify has demonstrated a remarkable turnaround in 2024 by successfully re-accelerating its revenue growth. After experiencing a slowdown — where quarterly revenue growth dipped to around 10% in the second and third quarters of 2023 — the company has bounced back, achieving growth in the high teens. This revival has been primarily driven by strategic price increases across major markets, showcasing Spotify's enhanced pricing power.
The third quarter of 2024 highlighted Spotify’s solid performance. Revenues increased 19% year over year and gross margin rose to 31.1%. Premium subscribers grew 12%, bolstered by innovative offerings such as tiered pricing and bundled subscriptions. The most noteworthy aspect, however, was Spotify’s ability to generate operational leverage, particularly in free cash flow, which surged 230% year over year to $711 million.
Spotify’s appeal as an investment lies in its platform-based business model, which relies on scalability and existing infrastructure to drive revenue growth without requiring substantial capital or operational resources. Core services like music streaming, podcasts, and audiobooks are inherently digital, enabling cost-effective scaling. Revenue growth is further supported by pricing power, average revenue per user (ARPU) improvements, and new subscription tiers, allowing Spotify to monetize its existing user base more effectively.
Moreover, AI-driven personalization and programmatic ad tools enhance engagement and boost ad revenues, helping the company achieve higher margins without expanding its operational footprint. This efficient cost structure ensures sustainable organic revenue growth and profitability.
Looking ahead, Spotify appears well-positioned to implement additional price increases in 2025 and beyond to further strengthen free cash flow. The company benefits from strong brand loyalty, minimal subscriber churn, and an exceptional user experience, which justify premium pricing. The perceived value of Spotify’s services continues to outpace their cost, making incremental price hikes a viable strategy for boosting revenues without alienating customers. Recent price increases across more than 60 markets have already proven effective, with ARPU rising 8.5% year over year while maintaining negligible churn rates.
SPOT’s Margin Improvements
Gross margins have historically been a critical focus for Spotify, with concerns lingering for years as margins remained around 25%, limiting profitability and reinvestment potential. In 2024, Spotify has demonstrated a meaningful improvement in its economic model. Factors driving this progress include the success of its marketplace program, which allows artists and labels to promote their content while positively contributing to margins. Additionally, improvements in streaming delivery costs, payment processing efficiencies, and favorable U.S. publishing rates have provided further support to gross margin expansion.
SPOT Stock Faces Competition, Valuation Risks
Despite its impressive growth and profitability enhancements, Spotify faces several risks that could affect its investment performance. Competition from major players like
Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) Music, Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) YouTube, and Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) Music threatens both market share and pricing power. Furthermore, Spotify’s reliance on third-party content licenses exposes it to potential increases in royalty costs, which could pressure margins, particularly as the company expands its content offerings to include audiobooks and video.
Spotify’s heavy investment in new features and global expansion also presents execution risks. The returns on these investments may take longer than expected to materialize, potentially impacting financial performance.
The company’s stellar performance in 2024 has driven a significant surge in its stock price, leading to elevated valuations. Spotify currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 51.78X, significantly above the industry average of 40X. While optimism about its growth prospects underpins this premium, maintaining such high multiples may prove challenging. Any shortfall in growth expectations could trigger a valuation correction.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Additionally, recent analyst revisions reflect some caution. Over the past 60 days, four estimates for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings were revised downward compared to two upward revisions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has decreased by 2.9% to $2.01. Similarly, seven estimates for full-year 2024 earnings were revised downward versus one upward revision, with the consensus estimate declining by 5.2% to $6.02.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research How Should You Play SPOT Stock?
SPOT has delivered an impressive 136% surge this year, driven by strong revenue growth, enhanced pricing power, and operational efficiency. Its third-quarter 2024 performance, featuring a 19% revenue rise and a 230% jump in free cash flow, highlights its ability to capitalize on scalable digital operations.
However, heightened competition, reliance on third-party licenses, and elevated valuations present challenges. Trading at a forward P/E of 51.78X, above the industry average, SPOT’s current levels may limit near-term upside. Investors are advised to adopt a “Hold” strategy, awaiting clearer signs of sustained growth and a potential valuation pullback before increasing exposure.
SPOT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Spotify Stock Soars Over 100% in 2024: Is More Upside Ahead?
Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) stock has surged 142% this year, significantly outpacing the technology services industry’s 50% growth and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 25% return.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s evaluate SPOT’s position to determine if its current levels offer an attractive opportunity for investors.
SPOT Stock Surges Amid Revenue Rebound Price Hikes
Spotify has demonstrated a remarkable turnaround in 2024 by successfully re-accelerating its revenue growth. After experiencing a slowdown — where quarterly revenue growth dipped to around 10% in the second and third quarters of 2023 — the company has bounced back, achieving growth in the high teens. This revival has been primarily driven by strategic price increases across major markets, showcasing Spotify's enhanced pricing power.
The third quarter of 2024 highlighted Spotify’s solid performance. Revenues increased 19% year over year and gross margin rose to 31.1%. Premium subscribers grew 12%, bolstered by innovative offerings such as tiered pricing and bundled subscriptions. The most noteworthy aspect, however, was Spotify’s ability to generate operational leverage, particularly in free cash flow, which surged 230% year over year to $711 million.
Spotify’s appeal as an investment lies in its platform-based business model, which relies on scalability and existing infrastructure to drive revenue growth without requiring substantial capital or operational resources. Core services like music streaming, podcasts, and audiobooks are inherently digital, enabling cost-effective scaling. Revenue growth is further supported by pricing power, average revenue per user (ARPU) improvements, and new subscription tiers, allowing Spotify to monetize its existing user base more effectively.
Moreover, AI-driven personalization and programmatic ad tools enhance engagement and boost ad revenues, helping the company achieve higher margins without expanding its operational footprint. This efficient cost structure ensures sustainable organic revenue growth and profitability.
Looking ahead, Spotify appears well-positioned to implement additional price increases in 2025 and beyond to further strengthen free cash flow. The company benefits from strong brand loyalty, minimal subscriber churn, and an exceptional user experience, which justify premium pricing. The perceived value of Spotify’s services continues to outpace their cost, making incremental price hikes a viable strategy for boosting revenues without alienating customers. Recent price increases across more than 60 markets have already proven effective, with ARPU rising 8.5% year over year while maintaining negligible churn rates.
SPOT’s Margin Improvements
Gross margins have historically been a critical focus for Spotify, with concerns lingering for years as margins remained around 25%, limiting profitability and reinvestment potential. In 2024, Spotify has demonstrated a meaningful improvement in its economic model. Factors driving this progress include the success of its marketplace program, which allows artists and labels to promote their content while positively contributing to margins. Additionally, improvements in streaming delivery costs, payment processing efficiencies, and favorable U.S. publishing rates have provided further support to gross margin expansion.
SPOT Stock Faces Competition, Valuation Risks
Despite its impressive growth and profitability enhancements, Spotify faces several risks that could affect its investment performance. Competition from major players like Apple (AAPL - Free Report) Music, Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) YouTube, and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) Music threatens both market share and pricing power. Furthermore, Spotify’s reliance on third-party content licenses exposes it to potential increases in royalty costs, which could pressure margins, particularly as the company expands its content offerings to include audiobooks and video.
Spotify’s heavy investment in new features and global expansion also presents execution risks. The returns on these investments may take longer than expected to materialize, potentially impacting financial performance.
The company’s stellar performance in 2024 has driven a significant surge in its stock price, leading to elevated valuations. Spotify currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 51.78X, significantly above the industry average of 40X. While optimism about its growth prospects underpins this premium, maintaining such high multiples may prove challenging. Any shortfall in growth expectations could trigger a valuation correction.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Additionally, recent analyst revisions reflect some caution. Over the past 60 days, four estimates for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings were revised downward compared to two upward revisions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has decreased by 2.9% to $2.01. Similarly, seven estimates for full-year 2024 earnings were revised downward versus one upward revision, with the consensus estimate declining by 5.2% to $6.02.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
How Should You Play SPOT Stock?
SPOT has delivered an impressive 136% surge this year, driven by strong revenue growth, enhanced pricing power, and operational efficiency. Its third-quarter 2024 performance, featuring a 19% revenue rise and a 230% jump in free cash flow, highlights its ability to capitalize on scalable digital operations.
However, heightened competition, reliance on third-party licenses, and elevated valuations present challenges. Trading at a forward P/E of 51.78X, above the industry average, SPOT’s current levels may limit near-term upside. Investors are advised to adopt a “Hold” strategy, awaiting clearer signs of sustained growth and a potential valuation pullback before increasing exposure.
SPOT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.