Here's Why Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (
CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) standing at $61.78, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.
Shares of the Mexican food chain have appreciated by 2.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.19% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Chipotle Mexican Grill will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.24, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.85 billion, reflecting a 13.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $11.32 billion, indicating changes of +23.33% and +14.64%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.7.
We can additionally observe that CMG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.27 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) standing at $61.78, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.
Shares of the Mexican food chain have appreciated by 2.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.19% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Chipotle Mexican Grill will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.24, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.85 billion, reflecting a 13.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $11.32 billion, indicating changes of +23.33% and +14.64%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.7.
We can additionally observe that CMG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.27 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.