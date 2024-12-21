Powell Industries (POWL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Powell Industries (
POWL Quick Quote POWL - Free Report) reached $245.80, with a +0.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.
The energy equipment company's shares have seen a decrease of 15.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Powell Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $2.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $244.17 million, up 25.85% from the year-ago period.
POWL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.70 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.47% and +9.33%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.09% higher. Powell Industries presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Powell Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.58 for its industry.
Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 2.06 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Powell Industries (POWL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
