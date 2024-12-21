We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) reached $95.12, with a -0.06% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.
The energy company's stock has dropped by 14.94% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of ConocoPhillips will be of great interest to investors. On that day, ConocoPhillips is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.25%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.64 billion, showing a 4.36% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.79 per share and revenue of $56.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.17% and -2.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. ConocoPhillips currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, ConocoPhillips is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.08.
We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
