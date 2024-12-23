Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (
SPLG Quick Quote SPLG - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $54.08 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.02%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.92%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 32.40% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 7.17% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 35.7% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SPLG seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Index is designed to measure the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF return is roughly 25.89% so far this year and was up about 27.90% in the last one year (as of 12/23/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $54.97 and $71.52.
The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 17.27% for the trailing three-year period. With about 506 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, SPLG is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $584.95 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $633.49 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
