Should WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 06/16/2006, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (
DES Quick Quote DES - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $2.05 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.06%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 29.70% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Organon & Co (
OGN Quick Quote OGN - Free Report) accounts for about 1.20% of total assets, followed by Tfs Financial Corp ( TFSL Quick Quote TFSL - Free Report) and Viper Energy Inc ( VNOM Quick Quote VNOM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 7.95% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
DES seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the US dividend-paying market.
The ETF has added roughly 9.78% so far this year and is up about 11.19% in the last one year (as of 12/23/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $30.25 and $37.69.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 20.08% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 585 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, DES is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (
AVUV Quick Quote AVUV - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR Quick Quote VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $15.06 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $30.98 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
