Is WMFAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Muni - Bonds funds, you might want to consider passing on by Wells Fargo Municipals Bond Fund A (
WMFAX Quick Quote WMFAX - Free Report) as a possibility. WMFAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
Zacks categorizes WMFAX as Muni - Bonds, which is a segment packed with options. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states or local municipalities. These are generally used to finance construction of infrastructure, pay for schools, or other government functions. Some are backed by taxes (revenue bonds), while others are " general obligation " and may not be backed by a defined source. Investors usually appreciate the tax benefits that come with many municipal bonds, which are especially impressive for those in high tax brackets.
History of Fund/Manager
WMFAX finds itself in the Allspring family, based out of San Francisco, CA. Wells Fargo Municipals Bond Fund A debuted in April of 2005. Since then, WMFAX has accumulated assets of about $726.91 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 1.07%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -0.15%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. WMFAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 6.51% compared to the category average of 13.08%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 6.04% compared to the category average of 13.71%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
With a beta of 0.66, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, WMFAX has a negative alpha of -0.35, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.
Expenses
For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, WMFAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared to the category average of 0.89%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, WMFAX is actually cheaper than its peers.
Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, even with its comparatively similar performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, Wells Fargo Municipals Bond Fund A ( WMFAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.
