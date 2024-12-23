Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Dec 23, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Carnival Corporation & plc ((CCL - Free Report) ) shares rose 6.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.14 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share.
  • Shares of FedEx Corporation ((FDX - Free Report) ) fell 0.01% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $21.97 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.34%.
  • Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. ((DJT - Free Report) ) shares fell 2% after reports emerged that the President-elect transferred shares to a revocable trust.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation ((OXY - Free Report) ) shares increased 3.9% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed new purchases of the energy company's shares.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary oil-energy transportation