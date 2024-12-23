Buy 5 Genomics & Synthetic Biology Stocks Likely to Soar in Short Term

Genomics companies analyze and interpret genetic information to uncover insights about genetic variations and disease mechanisms and develop tests, therapies and technologies to advance personalized medicine.
Companies in synthetic biology, engineer biological systems for practical applications, including pharmaceuticals and agriculture, using genetic engineering and biotechnology techniques to design novel organisms and processes. The promise of curing genetic diseases and extending human lifespan positions these industries for substantial growth.
We recommend five small and mid-sized
Genomics & Synthetic Biology stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank that are set to skyrocket in near future. These stocks are: CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( CRSP Quick Quote CRSP - Free Report) , Immunocore Holdings plc ( IMCR Quick Quote IMCR - Free Report) , Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. ( GLUE Quick Quote GLUE - Free Report) , Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( RIGL Quick Quote RIGL - Free Report) and Castle Biosciences Inc. ( CSTL Quick Quote CSTL - Free Report) . Pros and Cons of Genomics & Synthetic Biology Space
Genomics enables tailored treatments to individuals based on their genetic makeup, potentially leading to more effective therapies and improved patient outcomes. Companies in these fields are driving the next wave of innovation, attracting substantial interest from venture capitalists and institutional investors.
However, this promising horizon is fraught with risks. The regulatory landscape is complex and continually evolving, potentially slowing down the commercialization of breakthroughs. Ethical concerns regarding genetic modifications, high research and development and commercialization costs and uncertain timelines for product development and approval can lead to significant financial risk.
5 Genomics & Synthetic Biology Stocks to Buy
These five geonomics and synthetic biology stocks are likely to soar in the short-term. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Zacks Rank #2 CRISPR Therapeutics is rapidly leveraging its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform to make therapies for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, cancer, diabetes and other diseases. CRSP achieved a milestone in November 2023 when it received the first-ever approval for a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy.
The therapy, marketed under the trade name Casgevy, secured its first-ever approval in the United Kingdom for treating two debilitating blood disorders, sickle cell disease (“SCD”) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (“TDT”).
In February 2024, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization to Casgevy to treat SCD and TDT. Following the above regulatory approvals, Casgevy is the first approved/authorized gene therapy based on CRISPR technology. It is also the first marketed product in CRSP’s portfolio.
Massive Price Upside Potential for CRSP Stock
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 100.5% from the last closing price of $40.72. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $30 to $199. This indicates a maximum upside of 391.6% and a downside of 26.3%. Immunocore Holdings plc
Zacks Rank #1 Immunocore Holdings is a late-stage biotechnology company. IMCR is engaged in the development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases.
IMCR offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. IMCR also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp, which is in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
Enormous Price Upside Potential for IMCR Shares
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 136.7% from the last closing price of $28.32. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $24 to $100. This indicates a maximum upside of 253.1% and a downside of 15.3%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.
Zacks Rank #2 Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. GLUE is engaged in the development of novel small-molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins.
GLUE develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors, MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases, and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. GLUE also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers.
Astonishing Price Upside Potential for GLUE Stock
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 161.1% from the last closing price of $6.93. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $15 to $20. This indicates a maximum upside of 188.6% and no downside. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. RIGL’s goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year.
Zacks Rank #1 RIGL’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. RIGL’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market its product candidates.
Huge Price Upside Potential for RIGL Shares
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 82.1% from the last closing price of $17.09. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $14 to $57. This indicates a maximum upside of 233.5% and a downside of 18.1%. Castle Biosciences Inc.
Zacks Rank #1 Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. CSTL is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. CSTL provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions.
Robust Short-Term Upside for CSTL Shares
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 51.4% from the last closing price of $27.53. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $32 - $50. This indicates a maximum upside of 81.6% and no downside.
