Bio-Techne Inks New Agreement With Waters Corporation: Stock to Gain?

Bio-Techne Corporation ( TECH Quick Quote TECH - Free Report) recently announced a co-marketing and co-promotion agreement with Waters Corporation. The latest partnership is aimed at expanding the reach of advanced biotherapeutic characterization and development processes. Additionally, it is expected to bolster the company’s Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment. TECH’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News
Since the announcement on Dec. 19, Bio-Techne’s shares dipped 0.03% to $71.39 last Thursday. Earlier in October and November 2024, scientists and commercial team members of both Bio-Techne and Waters Corporation participated in several joint activities at key conferences, including CASSS MS, Festival of Biologics and PEGS EU, and in-person talks at two Bio-Techne User Group Meetings in Boston and San Diego. Accordingly, we expect the latest agreement to boost the market sentiment toward TECH stock in the upcoming days.
Bio-Techne has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates a 5.1% year-over-year increase on a 5.5% revenue improvement. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.55%.
More on TECH’s Agreement
Under the agreement, the companies plan to combine their complementary expertise on charge separation (Bio-Techne's MauriceFlex System) and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (BioAccord LC-MS System from Waters) to deliver innovative solutions that optimize workflows, improve precision and accelerate development timelines.
Meanwhile, application scientists from both companies are working on the analysis of additional classes of biomolecules. The companies plan to exhibit the joint results at the upcoming scientific conferences. Additionally, this work will guide application notes, webinars and presentations at the upcoming Bio-Techne User Group Meetings.
Industry Prospects Favor Bio-Techne
Per a
report from Roots Analysis, the global biotherapeutics market is expected to grow to $11.00 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6%. Biotherapeutics is currently the fastest-growing sector within the biopharmaceutical industry. Advances in biotechnology and a better understanding of human microbiome are fueling the market growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More Updates From TECH
Earlier this month, Bio-Techne launched a highly sensitive ESR1 mutation monitoring assay through its Asuragen brand. ESR1 gene mutations are known to be linked to hormone receptor-positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer.
Additionally, the company partnered with MedSanTek. Per the agreement, MedSanTek became the distributor of Bio-Techne's R&D Systems, Novus, Tocris, Protein Simple, Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) and Asuragen brands across Turkey.
TECH Stock Price Performance
In the past year, TECH’s shares have declined 5.6% compared with the
industry’s decline of 12.6%. TECH’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bio-Techne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) , Penumbra ( PEN Quick Quote PEN - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Haemonetics has an earnings yield of 5.02% compared with the industry’s 1.18%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.39%. The company’s shares have risen 1.8% compared with the industry’s 23.1% growth in the past year. Estimates for HAE’s 2025 EPS have moved north 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days.
Estimates for Penumbra’s 2024 EPS have moved north 8.1% to $2.79 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.7%. PEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 10.54%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2025 EPS have risen 2.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.1% growth. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%.
Image: Bigstock
Bio-Techne Inks New Agreement With Waters Corporation: Stock to Gain?
Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH - Free Report) recently announced a co-marketing and co-promotion agreement with Waters Corporation. The latest partnership is aimed at expanding the reach of advanced biotherapeutic characterization and development processes. Additionally, it is expected to bolster the company’s Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment.
TECH’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News
Since the announcement on Dec. 19, Bio-Techne’s shares dipped 0.03% to $71.39 last Thursday. Earlier in October and November 2024, scientists and commercial team members of both Bio-Techne and Waters Corporation participated in several joint activities at key conferences, including CASSS MS, Festival of Biologics and PEGS EU, and in-person talks at two Bio-Techne User Group Meetings in Boston and San Diego. Accordingly, we expect the latest agreement to boost the market sentiment toward TECH stock in the upcoming days.
Bio-Techne has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates a 5.1% year-over-year increase on a 5.5% revenue improvement. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.55%.
More on TECH’s Agreement
Under the agreement, the companies plan to combine their complementary expertise on charge separation (Bio-Techne's MauriceFlex System) and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (BioAccord LC-MS System from Waters) to deliver innovative solutions that optimize workflows, improve precision and accelerate development timelines.
Meanwhile, application scientists from both companies are working on the analysis of additional classes of biomolecules. The companies plan to exhibit the joint results at the upcoming scientific conferences. Additionally, this work will guide application notes, webinars and presentations at the upcoming Bio-Techne User Group Meetings.
Industry Prospects Favor Bio-Techne
Per a report from Roots Analysis, the global biotherapeutics market is expected to grow to $11.00 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6%. Biotherapeutics is currently the fastest-growing sector within the biopharmaceutical industry. Advances in biotechnology and a better understanding of human microbiome are fueling the market growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
More Updates From TECH
Earlier this month, Bio-Techne launched a highly sensitive ESR1 mutation monitoring assay through its Asuragen brand. ESR1 gene mutations are known to be linked to hormone receptor-positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer.
Additionally, the company partnered with MedSanTek. Per the agreement, MedSanTek became the distributor of Bio-Techne's R&D Systems, Novus, Tocris, Protein Simple, Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) and Asuragen brands across Turkey.
TECH Stock Price Performance
In the past year, TECH’s shares have declined 5.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 12.6%.
TECH’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bio-Techne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) , Penumbra (PEN - Free Report) and ResMed (RMD - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Haemonetics has an earnings yield of 5.02% compared with the industry’s 1.18%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.39%. The company’s shares have risen 1.8% compared with the industry’s 23.1% growth in the past year. Estimates for HAE’s 2025 EPS have moved north 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days.
Estimates for Penumbra’s 2024 EPS have moved north 8.1% to $2.79 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.7%. PEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 10.54%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2025 EPS have risen 2.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.1% growth. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%.