Strength Seen in Match Group (MTCH): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $33.76. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.4% gain over the past four weeks.
Match's business snapshot highlights the company's leadership position in the dating industry. According to data shared during the investor day, Match has about 82 million active users across platforms, 15 million of which are "payers" (spending money on the platform). The company forecasts a 4-6% revenue CAGR and a 300 bps margin expansion from 2025-2027, aiming to generate over $3 billion in free cash flow.
This media and internet company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $857.81 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Match Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MTCH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Match Group is a member of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. One other stock in the same industry, Maplebear (CART - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.1% lower at $42.02. CART has returned -2.7% over the past month.
For Maplebear
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.3% over the past month to $0.36. This represents a change of -18.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Maplebear currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).