CMG Stock Up 35% in 2024: A Sizzling Pick or Time to Cool Off?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) has been sizzling on the stock market, delivering a jaw-dropping 35.3% gain in 2024. This rally not only outshined the Zacks Retail-Restaurant industry’s modest 3.1% rise but also outpaced the broader S&P 500’s impressive 25.2% climb.
Chipotle's performance stands out as a testament to its resilience and growth potential. But with such a meteoric rise, investors are left wondering: Can Chipotle continue its winning streak into 2025, or is the stock due for a cooldown?
Let’s break down the key factors fueling Chipotle’s rise and assess whether it’s still a smart pick for the future.
A Closer Look at CMG’s 2024 Momentum
Chipotle hasn’t just outperformed its peers; it has obliterated them. Heavyweights like
Domino's Pizza, Inc. ( DPZ Quick Quote DPZ - Free Report) , McDonald's Corporation ( MCD Quick Quote MCD - Free Report) , and Restaurant Brands International Inc. ( QSR Quick Quote QSR - Free Report) trail far behind. Currently trading at $61.87, CMG stock sits about 10.7% below its 52-week high of $69.26, presenting an enticing opportunity for those eyeing a potential discount. 2024 CMG Stock Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
From a technical perspective, Chipotle is holding its ground. Trading above its 50-day moving average of $60.62 and 200-day moving average of $58.95, the stock’s strong positioning underscores market confidence in its financial health and growth trajectory.
CMG Stock Trades Above 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Key Ingredients Behind Chipotle’s Success Strong Leadership: Chipotle’s leadership transition has been seamless, with Scott assuming the role of CEO and emphasizing continuity in strategy. His deep understanding of Chipotle’s culture, combined with the support of an experienced executive team, has kept it on track for long-term goals. The company’s people-centric culture and career advancement opportunities are major competitive advantages. Chipotle was recently ranked first in the American Opportunity Index, reflecting its commitment to developing talent and promoting from within, a key driver of employee satisfaction and retention. Commitment to Innovation and Efficiency: Chipotle’s commitment to operational excellence and innovation sets it apart. The dual-sided plancha and produce slicer are being rolled out to improve efficiency and consistency in food preparation, addressing challenges in throughput. These technologies, combined with exciting pilot tests of innovations like Autocado (an avocado preparation tool) and the augmented make line, are expected to reduce prep time, enhance culinary quality and improve overall guest experiences. Chipotle’s emphasis on optimizing operations allows restaurants to focus on delivering exceptional service during peak hours, driving higher customer satisfaction and retention. Strategic Marketing and Menu Innovation: Chipotle’s marketing team has excelled in making the brand visible and relevant. Campaigns like "Behind the Foil" and the return of fan favorites like Smoked Brisket have driven engagement and incremental transactions. The successful testing of Chipotle Honey Chicken, another crowd-pleasing menu innovation, underscores the brand’s ability to keep its offerings fresh and appealing. International Expansion and Digital Growth: Chipotle’s growth outside the United States is gaining traction, with a strong performance in Canada, promising results in Europe, and a successful entry into Dubai through a partnership with Alshaya Group. These international markets present significant untapped potential as the company continues to scale globally. The integration of technology in hiring and operations, including a new AI hiring platform, positions Chipotle to attract talent efficiently and maintain its edge in a competitive labor market. CMG’s Rising Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) increased from $1.09 to $1.11 in the past 60 days. During the same period, the consensus mark for 2025 EPS moved up from $1.28 to $1.31. The positive revision trend reflects confidence in Chipotle’s ability to continue delivering strong financial performance.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Premium P/E Valuation for CMG Shares
Chipotle's stock has been on an upward trend and is now trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.48X, significantly higher than the industry average of 25.45X. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The elevated valuation reflects strong investor confidence in Chipotle’s growth prospects. However, many investors may hesitate to buy at these lofty levels, opting instead to wait for a more favorable entry point.
How to Strategize Your CMG Investment?
Chipotle's strategic focus on leadership continuity, operational innovation, menu creativity, and international expansion positions it as a formidable player in the fast-casual dining space. Its robust performance in 2024, supported by rising earnings estimates and strong technical indicators, underscores its potential for continued growth.
However, rising margin pressures and operational inefficiencies cast a shadow over its future. When combined with a premium valuation and the inherent risks of rapid expansion, these factors create a mixed investment case for 2025. Chipotle offers exposure to a strong brand with innovative strategies, but investors must weigh these positives against concerns about its elevated P/E ratio and the sustainability of its growth momentum. For prospective investors, caution is advised as they wait for a more attractive entry point. Those seeking opportunities in the fast-casual dining space may also consider alternatives with more stable outlooks and better valuation metrics. Existing investors may consider holding their positions, as this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock remains a compelling long-term play, albeit with challenges on the horizon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
