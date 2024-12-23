Will Upstart Stock Continue Its Uptrend After Rallying 67% YTD?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( UPST Quick Quote UPST - Free Report) , an artificial intelligence-driven fintech company, has witnessed a remarkable 67.4% gain year-to-date (YTD). This performance has significantly outpaced the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) and the S&P 500, which have risen 29.1% and 25.4%, respectively. While the rally raises concerns about valuation, Upstart’s strong fundamentals and evolving market dynamics make it an attractive buy for now. YTD Price Return Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Interest Rate Cuts: A Key Tailwind for Upstart
Upstart's fortunes are closely tied to macroeconomic trends, particularly interest rates. The company leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to assess borrower creditworthiness and streamline loan approvals. Its business thrives when borrowing costs are low, as lower interest rates stimulate loan demand.
The Federal Reserve’s two interest rate cuts in 2024 have already provided much-needed relief, enabling Upstart to recover some lost ground. Over the past few years, aggressive rate hikes have severely impacted its loan origination volumes, halving its annual revenue run rate from around $1 billion. With rates trending downward and expectations of further cuts in 2025, Upstart is poised for a resurgence.
Rising loan demand, driven by decreasing borrowing costs, could significantly boost revenue growth in the coming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate already reflects optimism, projecting robust growth in top and bottom lines for the coming years. In the short term, any additional rate cuts would act as a strong catalyst for the stock’s performance.
AI-Powered Efficiency: Upstart's Competitive Advantage
Upstart’s advanced AI technology gives it a distinct edge over traditional lenders like
SoFi Technologies ( SOFI Quick Quote SOFI - Free Report) and LendingClub ( LC Quick Quote LC - Free Report) . By analyzing non-traditional data points such as education and employment history, Upstart captures a broader range of borrowers while maintaining strong credit performance.
In the third quarter of 2024, 91% of Upstart’s loans were fully automated, highlighting its operational efficiency. This high level of automation not only reduces costs but also allows the company to offer lower annual percentage rates (APRs) to non-prime borrowers, enhancing its appeal in a competitive market. Meanwhile, traditional lenders continue to rely heavily on conventional credit assessment methods, which are less effective at predicting default risk in non-prime segments.
Beyond personal loans, Upstart has been diversifying its offerings. The company is making significant inroads into auto loans, home equity lines of credit and small-dollar relief loans. These expansions provide additional revenue streams and establish Upstart as a comprehensive lending platform.
Upstart’s Valuation: Justifiable Premium for Growth
With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 111.71X, it is trading at a significantly higher valuation than the Zacks
Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry average of 16.22X. The same is the case with the forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple. These valuation metrics may initially appear steep. However, these premiums are justified by the company’s strong growth prospects and the Fed’s dovish monetary policy shift.
The AI-driven efficiencies and expanding market reach underscore Upstart’s ability to sustain robust growth. Compared to its peers, Upstart’s superior automation and innovative lending solutions position it as a leader in the fintech space, warranting its premium valuation.
Conclusion: Buy UPST Stock for Now
Upstart’s YTD surge reflects growing investor confidence in its business model and prospects. While concerns about valuation are valid, the company’s AI-driven efficiencies, expanding product portfolio and favorable macroeconomic trends paint a bullish picture.
With interest rates expected to decline further and Upstart poised to capitalize on rising loan demand, the stock remains an attractive investment. For those seeking exposure to the intersection of fintech innovation and AI, UPST is worth buying. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image: Shutterstock
