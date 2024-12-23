Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Genpact (G) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Genpact (G - Free Report) . G is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.30, which compares to its industry's average of 25.42. Over the past year, G's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.92 and as low as 9.75, with a median of 11.15.

Investors will also notice that G has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. G's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.69. Over the last 12 months, G's PEG has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.36.

Finally, we should also recognize that G has a P/CF ratio of 9.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. G's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.07. Within the past 12 months, G's P/CF has been as high as 11.84 and as low as 7.46, with a median of 8.68.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Genpact is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, G feels like a great value stock at the moment.


