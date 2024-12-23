We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy BRF (BRFS) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is BRF (BRFS - Free Report) . BRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.70, which compares to its industry's average of 15.23. Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 40.54 and as low as -13.90, with a median of 14.42.
Another notable valuation metric for BRFS is its P/B ratio of 1.46. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.05. BRFS's P/B has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.25, over the past year.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BRFS has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.87.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that BRFS has a P/CF ratio of 5.66. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BRFS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.66. BRFS's P/CF has been as high as 14.72 and as low as -30.80, with a median of 7.66, all within the past year.
If you're looking for another solid Food - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at Premier Foods (PRRFY - Free Report) . PRRFY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Furthermore, Premier Foods holds a P/B ratio of 1.24 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.05. PRRFY's P/B has been as high as 1.34, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.15 over the past 12 months.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in BRF and Premier Foods strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BRFS and PRRFY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.