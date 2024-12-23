We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Euroseas (ESEA) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Euroseas Ltd. is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 15.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ESEA has moved about 9.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 2.5%. This means that Euroseas Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) . The stock has returned 95% year-to-date.
For SkyWest, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #233 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.9% so far this year, so ESEA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, SkyWest falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 31 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31.8%.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Euroseas Ltd. and SkyWest as they attempt to continue their solid performance.