Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AvePoint (AVPT) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AvePoint, Inc. is one of 305 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AvePoint, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVPT's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AVPT has returned 117.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 22.5% on average. This means that AvePoint, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 362.6%.
In Byrna Technologies Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AvePoint, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 162 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.1% this year, meaning that AVPT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Byrna Technologies Inc. is also part of the same industry.
AvePoint, Inc. and Byrna Technologies Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.