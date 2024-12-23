We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging BRF (BRFS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BRF (BRFS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BRF is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 185 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BRFS has gained about 56.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BRF is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 65.6%.
For Freshpet, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BRF is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.7% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Freshpet is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRF and Freshpet as they could maintain their solid performance.