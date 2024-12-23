We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Moves 7.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA - Free Report) shares rallied 7.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 37.1% loss over the past four weeks.
The company’s lead candidate, zelicapavir, an oral, N-protein inhibitor, is being evaluated in two ongoing mid-stage studies to treat pediatric and adult patients with respiratory syncytial virus infection. The company also has a developmental portfolio of small-molecule drugs for viral infections. The growing optimism regarding the development of zelicapavir and other pipeline candidates might have driven the share price rally.
This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%. Revenues are expected to be $17.51 million, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Enanta Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ENTA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
