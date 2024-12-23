Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Impinj (PI) Surges 5.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Impinj (PI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $149.83. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 24.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Impinj is benefiting from strength in the end-point IC product line, which is driving its momentum in retail apparel and general merchandise applications.

This provider of radio frequency identification products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +422.2%. Revenues are expected to be $92.8 million, up 31.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Impinj, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Impinj is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. One other stock in the same industry, FormFactor (FORM - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1% higher at $42.88. FORM has returned 4.1% over the past month.

FormFactor's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.5% over the past month to $0.29. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +45%. FormFactor currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) - free report >>

Impinj, Inc. (PI) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today