See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSGS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSGS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Strength Seen in Airbnb (ABNB): Can Its 3.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) shares rallied 3.8% in the last trading session to close at $134.21. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.9% loss over the past four weeks.
Airbnb is benefiting from continuous improvements in Nights and Experiences Booked, enabling it to witness a positive trend in its Gross Booking Value.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.43 billion, up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Airbnb, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ABNB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Airbnb belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Madison Square Garden (MSGS - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $225.35. Over the past month, MSGS has returned -2.1%.
Madison Square Garden's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.25. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -57.6%. Madison Square Garden currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).