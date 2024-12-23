As President Donald Trump is about to embark on his second term, the tech industry is preparing for significant regulatory changes. The future seems uncertain, while many expect a highly deregulatory environment under Trump, many others expect continued or even heightened scrutiny of Big Tech. The appointment of Andrew Ferguson as Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair, who “
More & More Regulations Under Trump: How Will Tech Giants Cope in 2025?
As President Donald Trump is about to embark on his second term, the tech industry is preparing for significant regulatory changes. The future seems uncertain, while many expect a highly deregulatory environment under Trump, many others expect continued or even heightened scrutiny of Big Tech. The appointment of Andrew Ferguson as Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair, who “will end Big Tech’s vendetta against competition and free speech,” suggests a complex regulatory environment ahead.
Tech companies are now scrambling to strengthen ties with the upcoming administration by increasing financial contributions and engaging in outreach efforts, hoping to be able to influence policies on AI development, energy regulation and antitrust enforcement.
Given the potential for a more restrictive regulatory environment, tech giants will need to adopt appropriate strategies timely. Let’s find out what giants like Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) — that are at the forefront of these regulations — are doing to cope with this scenario in 2025.
Alphabet – This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock and the parent company of Google, has faced significant regulatory challenges under the Trump administration. The United States Department of Justice recently proposed measures to dismantle Alphabet’s search monopoly, including the potential sale of its Chrome browser and Android operating system. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In response, Alphabet has been actively engaged with the administration to influence policies. It has organized funding for legal briefs opposing certain executive orders and has participated in discussions for the framing of antitrust policies. Alphabet has also been associated with lobbying efforts to prevent the breakup of its core services, including its advertising business.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet’s 2024 earnings has remained steady at $8.02 per share over the past 30 days. GOOGL shares have gained 6.8% over the past six months.
Microsoft – This Zacks Rank #3 stock has been confronting several regulatory challenges under President Trump’s administration, especially in antitrust scrutiny and cybersecurity. The FTC has launched a comprehensive investigation into Microsoft’s business practices, focusing on possible anticompetitive behavior.
Consequently, Microsoft has been engaging with the administration to influence policy outcomes. It is advocating for AI policies that avoid costly regulations and ease data usage restrictions, attempting to align governmental actions with its interests.
Microsoft is also investing in nuclear energy to meet the increasing demand for clean and reliable power, driven by AI data centers, signaling its commitment to sustainable energy. These efforts underscore Microsoft’s strategy to navigate and adapt to the evolving scenario under the current administration.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been steady at $12.93 over the past 30 days. MSFT shares have lost 2.4% over the past six months.
Meta Platforms – This Zacks Rank #3 stock and the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has been facing major regulatory challenges under the Trump administration. It has faced scrutiny over content moderation practices, data privacy concerns and market dominance.
To steer through the situation, Meta is taking up a proactive approach to align with the administration’s policies. It has acknowledged past overreach in content moderation and is adjusting its policies to respect free speech while also combating harmful content.
Furthermore, Meta is engaging with regulatory bodies to address antitrust concerns, particularly in the context of its advertising practices and market monopoly.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the META’s 2024 earnings has remained steady at $22.68 per share over the past 30 days. META shares have appreciated 17.3% over the past six months.
Apple – This Zacks Rank #3 stock is confronting significant regulatory challenges, in particular, regarding market influence and data privacy issues, and antitrust scrutiny. A judge in New Jersey recently appointed six law firms to a lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing the smartphone market. It alleges that Apple limits consumer choices for devices, digital wallets and messaging services.
This is similar to the civil antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple by the U.S. Department of Justice, along with several other states, which accused the company of creating a monopoly in the smartphone markets in violation of the Sherman Act.
In response, Apple has been making adjustments to its App Store guidelines to allow for more flexibility and allow third-party app stores, aiming to show a commitment to fair competition. The company is also engaging in dialogues with regulators to acknowledge concerns and potentially reach settlements that may remove the need for harsher legal actions.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been steady at $7.43 per share over the past 30 days. AAPL shares have risen 22.3% over the past six months
