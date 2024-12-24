We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed at $72.49, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 5.7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 5.71% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.51, reflecting a 1.92% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.69 billion, indicating a 2.78% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $26.67 billion, signifying shifts of +7.57% and -5.15%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Currently, NextEra Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, NextEra Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.04. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.49 for its industry.
Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.