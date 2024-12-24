Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (
PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) closed at $80.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25.17% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $780.67 million, reflecting a 28.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion, which would represent changes of +52% and +26.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Palantir Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.05% higher. Palantir Technologies Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 211.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.46, so one might conclude that Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 5.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
