JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) closed at $238.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 4.41% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.86, showcasing a 2.77% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.48 billion, up 4.95% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.70 per share and a revenue of $174.85 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.06% and +10.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher within the past month. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.43.
It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $238.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 4.41% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.86, showcasing a 2.77% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.48 billion, up 4.95% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.70 per share and a revenue of $174.85 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.06% and +10.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher within the past month. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.43.
It's also important to note that JPM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.