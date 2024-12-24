AT&T (T) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AT&T (
T Quick Quote T - Free Report) standing at $22.84, reflecting a +0.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Shares of the telecommunications company witnessed a loss of 1.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AT&T in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.29 billion, up 0.84% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $122.33 billion, representing changes of -9.54% and -0.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AT&T should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.89% lower. AT&T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, AT&T is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.12.
Also, we should mention that T has a PEG ratio of 3.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Wireless National industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.42.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

