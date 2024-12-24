Ford Motor Company (F) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (
F Quick Quote F - Free Report) standing at $9.90, reflecting a +0.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
The company's stock has dropped by 11.63% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.37, marking a 27.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.98 billion, down 0.74% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $174.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.45% and +4.99%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% lower. At present, Ford Motor Company boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.68.
We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
