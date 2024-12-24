We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) ending at $365.39, denoting a -0.18% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 7.91% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Caterpillar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $5 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.65 billion, reflecting a 2.44% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.68 per share and a revenue of $65.25 billion, signifying shifts of +2.22% and -2.7%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Caterpillar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Caterpillar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Caterpillar has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.89 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.37.
Investors should also note that CAT has a PEG ratio of 1.81 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
