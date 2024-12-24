Here's Why Procter & Gamble (PG) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) closed at $168.11, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 4.66% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 2.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.7 billion, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.93 per share and a revenue of $85.43 billion, signifying shifts of +5.16% and +1.65%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. As of now, Procter & Gamble holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.25. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.54 of its industry.
Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 2.94 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
