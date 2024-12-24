We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.45, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 2.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.42, reflecting a 30% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $215.5 million, showing a 928.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $304 million. These totals would mark changes of -25.67% and +223.58%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, AGNC Investment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, AGNC Investment is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.12, so one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.