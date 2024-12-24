We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.87, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 27.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.48, marking a 73.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $47.69 million, indicating a 17.31% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$3.31 per share and a revenue of $192.31 million, signifying shifts of +18.27% and -21.34%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.45% decrease. Canopy Growth Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.