We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) standing at $17.49, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.
The the stock of limited partnership for clean-energy projects has risen by 4.95% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 271.43%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $347.33 million, reflecting a 49.71% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.96 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, indicating changes of +476.47% and +2.67%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.52% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, NextEra Energy Partners boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.2, which means NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a discount to the group.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.