Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.98, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 12.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.88, signifying a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.64 billion, up 1.24% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $123.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.78% and +1.56%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.28 of its industry.
We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
