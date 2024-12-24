We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ralph Lauren (RL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $230.41, demonstrating a +0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.
The upscale clothing company's stock has climbed by 8.55% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ralph Lauren will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.46, reflecting a 6.95% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.01 billion, indicating a 4.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.71 per share and a revenue of $6.86 billion, representing changes of +13.58% and +3.48%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ralph Lauren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Ralph Lauren is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.66. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.66 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that RL has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.