Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) closed at $216.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's stock has dropped by 1.48% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $198.92 million, indicating a 9.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $820.32 million, which would represent changes of +33.44% and +16.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Badger Meter currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.98. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.13.
Investors should also note that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.73 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Instruments - Control was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.73 at yesterday's closing price.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
