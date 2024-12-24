Should Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 12/17/2007, the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (
MGK Quick Quote MGK - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $25.31 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Growth
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.42%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 51.30% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Telecom round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 13.71% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 61.26% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
MGK seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index is a float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure equity market performance of mega-capitalization growth stocks in the United States.
The ETF has added about 36.24% so far this year and it's up approximately 36.42% in the last one year (as of 12/24/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $251.48 and $357.88.
The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 23.61% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 73 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, MGK is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Growth ETF (
VUG Quick Quote VUG - Free Report) and the Invesco QQQ ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $157.36 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $322.24 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
