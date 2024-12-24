Hologic Teams Up With the CDC to Combat H5N1 Bird Flu: Stock to Gain?

Hologic, Inc. ( HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) recently entered into an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) to develop analyte-specific reagents (ASRs) — the “active ingredients” of laboratory-developed tests aimed at detecting H5N1 bird flu. The ASRs are being developed on the company’s Panther Fusion system, a fully automated molecular testing platform that allows labs to quickly consolidate and run multiple assays for women's health, infectious disease and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing.
The latest development builds on the company’s existing strong portfolio of diagnostic solutions, including assays used for the detection of COVID-19.
Predicting HOLX Stock Movement Following the News
Since the announcement on Dec. 18, HOLX shares edged up 0.3%, finishing at $72.50 yesterday. Hologic’s Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assay and the Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay have played a critical role in the global pandemic response, with the company continuing to innovate in this area. In 2023, it received the FDA’s clearance for a test that can detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B and RSV in a single patient sample. We expect the latest development to positively boost market sentiment toward HOLX stock.
Hologic currently has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.99% compares favorably to the industry’s yield of - 4.65%. It delivered an earnings beat of 3.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Importance Behind Hologic’s Latest Collaboration
H5N1 bird flu, also known as avian influenza A (H5N1), is spreading among wild birds globally and causing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows in the United States, with several recent cases reported among workers exposed to these infected animals. Illness from the virus in the United States has been mild but severe in other countries. To prepare for if the current outbreak worsens, Hologic is partnering with the CDC to develop reagents that may be used for H5N1 testing.
The contract will fund proof-of-concept development of ASRs — primers and probes in this case — that could eventually be incorporated into laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) designed to detect H5N1. While Hologic does not currently intend to make these ASRs commercially available, the company may explore future commercialization should the need for rapid implementation of H5N1 testing arise.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Among 1,700 Panther systems installed in the U.S. public health laboratories, hospitals and private reference laboratories, nearly 500 of them are Panther Fusion systems. These can generate more than 1,000 results in 24 hours and have the flexibility to rapidly scale up testing capacity without the need for additional instruments or operator training in the event of an outbreak or pandemic. The Open Access functionality on the system enables labs to develop and automate their LDTs with the FDA-approved in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assay workflows, reducing time and labor.
More Updates From Hologic
At the RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) 2024 Annual Meeting this month, Hologic presented new research demonstrating the favorable performance of its Genius AI Detection 2.0 software across diverse patient populations. The company also announced plans to introduce its next-generation Genius AI Detection PRO solution in the United States.
Industry Prospects Favoring Hologic Per a research report, the global poultry diagnostics market was valued at $772.4 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 9.8% through 2030. One of the key factors driving the market’s growth is the increasing prevalence of poultry diseases, which has heightened the need for effective diagnostic solutions. Also, technological advancements in diagnostic tools have improved the accuracy and efficiency of disease detection. HOLX Stock Price Performance
In the past year, Hologic shares have risen 2% compared with the
industry’s 4.2% growth. HOLX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hologic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Penumbra ( PEN Quick Quote PEN - Free Report) , Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Penumbra shares have dropped 7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 2 cents to $2.81 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 12.3% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 11.2%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $1.62 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 93% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.1% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.
Image: Bigstock
