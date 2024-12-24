Flowers Foods, Inc. ( FLO Quick Quote FLO - Free Report) is at a crossroads amid a challenging consumer landscape. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have tumbled 11%, underperforming the industry’s decline of 10.1%. This packaged bakery food product company has also lagged the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s drop of 7.4% and the S&P 500's growth of 4.3% in the same time frame. FLO 3-Month Price Performance vs. Industry, Sector & S&P 500 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
What's Next for FLO Stock Investors After an 11% Drop in 3 Months?
Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO - Free Report) is at a crossroads amid a challenging consumer landscape. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have tumbled 11%, underperforming the industry’s decline of 10.1%. This packaged bakery food product company has also lagged the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s drop of 7.4% and the S&P 500's growth of 4.3% in the same time frame.
FLO 3-Month Price Performance vs. Industry, Sector & S&P 500
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical indicators are also not supportive of FLO’s performance. The company is trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating potential weakness in the stock's momentum.
Challenges Hindering FLO’s Momentum
Like many other food companies, such as General Mills (GIS - Free Report) , Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) and B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) , Flowers Foods has been encountering a dynamic consumer landscape. The company continues to navigate a challenging consumer environment marked by shifts in spending behavior and heightened promotional activity, both of which negatively impacted its performance in the third quarter of 2024. While the broader food industry has benefited from a consumer shift toward at-home consumption, Flowers Foods faces headwinds specific to its core categories, including fresh packaged bread and cake.
The cake category remains a persistent challenge, reflecting evolving consumer preferences that are shifting away from traditional offerings. With consumers prioritizing at-home dining, the foodservice channel continues to face demand erosion. This shift limits Flowers Foods’ ability to capitalize on recovery opportunities in out-of-home dining spaces. Moving to private label, unit share for private label products declined by 40 basis points during the third quarter, partly due to narrowing price gaps as branded products increased promotional activity. These pressures underscore the company's reliance on struggling segments, presenting risks to sustained revenue growth.
Flowers Foods reported a 0.7% year-over-year decline in net sales in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting ongoing pressure in key areas of its business. The decline was driven primarily by a 2.4% decrease in volume, which overshadowed a 1.7% improvement in the price/mix. Key areas of weakness included continued underperformance in the cake business, with a 5% decline in unit sales in tracked channels, aligning with weak overall category trends. Also, foodservice and institutional sales reflected notable volume declines, emphasizing the company's vulnerability to shifts in consumer spending and market dynamics.
The competitive environment has intensified, with promotions rising notably in the second half of 2024. Despite the heightened promotional activity, the average category price has remained flat year over year, indicating limited pricing power. Flowers Foods has been forced to increase promotions to maintain its competitive position, which could erode margins if this trend persists. Persistent inflationary pressures on labor and input costs could pose a threat to profitability in the near term.
Flowers Foods’ Strategic Initiatives Show Promise
Flowers Foods has been on track with its core priorities, which include developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins and looking for prudent mergers and acquisitions. To this end, management has been shifting its focus toward becoming a more brand-focused company. The company expects its optimized portfolio to drive market share gains through innovation. A focus on innovation and product differentiation has been successful in capturing consumer interest and expanding market share in adjacent categories.
Flowers Foods' primary bread brands continued to deliver impressive performance, showcasing the company's ability to meet diverse consumer needs. In the third quarter of 2024, unit sales of Nature’s Own brand increased by 2% in tracked channels, supported by the brand's strong consumer recognition and focus on health-conscious offerings. Dave’s Killer Bread achieved a 4% increase in unit sales, driven by its appeal to premium and organic-focused consumers.
Wonder Bread saw a 3% rise in unit sales, bolstered by its nostalgic value and consistent quality. Canyon Bakehouse delivered exceptional 11%-unit sales growth, solidifying its dominance in the gluten-free bread segment with a 360-basis point increase in unit share and a 340-basis point rise in dollar share. The growth across all these brands highlights Flowers Foods' ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences and maintain relevance in a competitive market.
The company is expanding into adjacent and high-potential categories to diversify its revenue streams. The planned national launch of Wonder-branded sweet baked goods in 2025 aligns with rising consumer demand for indulgent, high-quality treats. The expansion into snack bars and snack bites (DKB Snacks) addresses the growing health-conscious snacking trend, leveraging the strong DKB brand. These strategic moves exemplify the company's proactive approach to identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities in evolving consumer markets.
Flowers Foods’ focus on protecting margins is also worth noting. In the third quarter of 2024, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 110 basis points, driven by pricing strategies, optimized portfolio management and savings initiatives. The company is on track to deliver $40-$50 million in cost reductions for 2024, targeting efficiencies in labor, shipping and commodity procurement.
Navigating FLO Stock: A Guide for Investors
Flowers Foods’ focus on brand-building, innovation and portfolio optimization offers pathways for growth and market share gains. However, ongoing pressures in the cake business, the foodservice channel and the inflationary environment pose risks to near-term performance. Investors should weigh Flowers Foods’ potential for long-term growth against its vulnerability to market dynamics and cost pressures when evaluating the company's prospects. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.