Company News for Dec 24, 2024

  • Shares of Walmart ((WMT - Free Report) ) fell 2.1% after the U.S. consumer finance watchdog accused the company and Branch Messenger of imposing accounts on over a million delivery drivers, leading to more than $10 million in junk fees.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated ((QCOM - Free Report) ) shares rose 3.5% after a jury ruled that its central processors comply with licensing terms under an agreement with UK-based Arm Holdings, resolving a legal dispute.
  • Eli Lilly and Company ((LLY - Free Report) ) shares rose 3.7% after the FDA approved its Zepbound treatment for adults with sleep apnea and obesity.
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ((HMC - Free Report) ) shares jumped 12.4% after the company announced it was entering merger talks with fellow Japanese automaker Nissan.

