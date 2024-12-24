Will The Estee Lauder Companies' Stock Bounce Back After Recent Drop?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s ( EL Quick Quote EL - Free Report) stock has taken a hit in the past three months, dropping 18.4%. This decline has been steeper than the industry’s drop of 13.7%, and it is raising concerns among investors. The main factors contributing to this downturn are weak consumer sentiment in China and challenges in the Asia travel retail sector. These regions, which have historically been key to the company’s growth, are now proving to be substantial roadblocks. Despite the company's efforts to navigate through a volatile market, its financial performance has not met expectations in first-quarter fiscal 2025. The global beauty giant is facing a combination of lower sales, particularly in Asia, and higher costs. Investors are now left wondering what’s next for The Estee Lauder Companies and whether the stock will recover anytime soon. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What’s Behind EL’s Stock Slump?
The Estee Lauder Companies began fiscal 2025 on a challenging note marked by weaknesses in Mainland China and global travel retail during the first quarter. These factors put pressure on its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with organic net sales dropping 5% due to deteriorating consumer sentiment in China, which contributed to a slowdown in the prestige beauty sector in mainland China and reduced conversion rates across Asia travel retail and Hong Kong SAR. Reduced replenishment orders in Asia travel retail, including inventory challenges amid a slowing retail market, added additional pressure on organic sales.
In the fiscal first quarter, organic net sales in the Asia Pacific region dropped 11% due to continued softness in the prestige beauty sector, thanks to weakened consumer sentiment in Mainland China. In addition, net sales in Hong Kong SAR declined, impacted by reduced spending from traveling consumers and lower foot traffic at retail stores. The company's global travel retail net sales fell by double digits owing to reduced replenishment orders in Asia travel retail in the quarter. This decline reflects the continued slowdown in the retail market and deteriorating consumer sentiment in China, leading to lower conversion rates. These declines in two critical markets are adding to the company’s revenue and profitability difficulties given their historical importance to its growth. EL Faces Rising Costs
The Estee Lauder Companies is grappling with a challenging cost environment. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company saw a 190 basis point (bps) increase in operating expenses as a percentage of sales. This rise is mainly due to higher selling expenses and increased advertising costs. If this trend persists, it could continue to pressure its profitability in the coming months.
More Pain Ahead for EL?
Due to the complex industry landscape, including difficulties in predicting market stabilization and recovery in China and Asia travel retail, as well as leadership changes, The Estee Lauder Companies withdrew its fiscal 2025 forecast and provided a disappointing outlook for second-quarter fiscal 2025. The quarterly outlook reflects significant headwinds in retail across China and Asia travel retail, as the company does not anticipate any immediate benefits from new economic stimulus measures in China. Management expects a reported organic net sales decline of 6-8% compared to the prior year’s level for the fiscal second quarter. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are likely to slump by 60-77%, ranging from 20 to 35 cents.
Final Thoughts on EL’s Stock
The Estee Lauder Companies is focused on implementing its Profit Recovery and Growth Plan, aiming to accelerate sales growth and recover profit margins. However, despite these efforts, EL's stock has experienced a significant decline, and its financial outlook remains bleak, leaving investors cautious. The company is facing challenges that may take time to resolve, especially with low consumer confidence in key markets. At present, EL holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating analysts' lack of optimism about the stock.
